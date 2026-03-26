Opinion

ROBSON: Stricter bail laws won't fix a legal system that can't track its own failures

From homeless offenders with curfew conditions to provinces acting alone, Canada's catch-and-release problem is a state-capacity disaster — not a courtroom one.
Yasir Baig being led out of his 2018 bail hearing in Brampton, Ontario
Yasir Baig being led out of his 2018 bail hearing in Brampton, OntarioCBC News
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