ROBSON: Stricter bail laws won't fix a legal system that can't track its own failures

Canada’s bail debate has become too shallow for the problem it is trying to solve. Bill C-14, now before a Senate committee, is built around a familiar promise: make bail stricter, toughen sentences, and reassure a public that has watched too many violent and repeat offenders move too easily through a system that no longer looks serious enough. That promise matters. But it is still incomplete. The deeper Canadian failure is not only a legal one. It is an enforcement failure, and even more precisely, a data failure.We keep talking as though the central question were whether judges are too lenient. Often, that is where the politics stops. But a functioning justice system must be able to answer more basic questions with confidence: how many accused persons reoffend while on release, how often bail conditions are breached, which conditions are routinely ignored, which offenders are most likely to cycle back into violence, and how quickly police and prosecutors act when a release order is violated.Canada still does not answer those questions with the clarity a serious public-safety system should have. That is why the most interesting part of the current debate is not in the slogans around “jail, not bail.” It is in the quiet admission from policy analysts and governments alike that the machinery behind bail enforcement is weak, uneven, and badly measured.That is also why Bill C-14 deserves to be read for what it is: not a final answer, but an attempt to compensate legislatively for a state that has not modernized its enforcement architecture.The bill would expand reverse-onus provisions for offences including violent or organized-crime-related auto theft, home invasion, human trafficking, human smuggling, violent extortion, and certain assaults involving strangulation. It would also require courts to weigh factors such as random or unprovoked violence and the seriousness or number of outstanding charges more explicitly at the bail stage..These are not trivial changes. They reflect an overdue recognition that the public has been asked for too long to tolerate preventable risk in the name of procedural drift. But stricter wording in the Criminal Code cannot substitute for a system that still struggles to track what happens after release.This is where the debate needs a sharper turn. The Macdonald-Laurier Institute’s 2026 justice report card did not simply complain about bail in general terms. It argued that communities are feeling less safe, that confidence is eroding, and that reform must include better national data on recidivism, bail compliance, and victimization.That recommendation should have landed in Ottawa like a fire alarm. If the country’s answer to repeat violent offending is to change release rules without fixing the state’s ability to measure reoffending and enforce compliance, then Canada is not reforming its bail system. It is improvising around it.Western Canada, in particular, should resist the temptation to accept a symbolic win where a structural one is needed. The Western Standard has already highlighted the public anger created by a catch-and-release culture, and it has also reported concrete cases where release conditions looked detached from reality, including a repeat offender in Ontario released on bail with an in-house curfew despite being homeless.Those stories matter not only because they outrage readers, but because they expose the real weakness of the current system: conditions are too often imposed as paper restraints inside a state that lacks the operational discipline to verify, monitor, and react fast enough..Some provinces are already acting as though they understand this better than Ottawa does. Alberta moved in 2025 to launch electronic monitoring for high-risk offenders, explicitly framing it as a tool to enforce bail and community-release conditions more effectively.Manitoba this month announced a new bail unit focused on repeat offenders, and reporting on the rollout indicated that the unit had already carried out hundreds of checks and produced hundreds of arrests or warrant submissions within its first weeks of operation. These are not glamorous reforms. They do not generate the same partisan noise as a federal bill number. But they show what serious governments do when they understand that public safety is not secured by release language alone. It is secured by supervision, verification, and consequences.There is, of course, a civil-liberties argument against overcorrection. The Canadian Civil Liberties Association has warned that parts of Bill C-14, especially expanded reverse-onus provisions, raise constitutional and public-policy concerns and could worsen disproportionate detention.That criticism should not be dismissed. But it also does not answer the most practical question facing the country: what exactly is the alternative when repeat violent offending, organized crime, and chronic non-compliance are being processed through a system that still lacks strong national measurement and consistent frontline enforcement? The real danger is not only overreach. It is paralysis disguised as principle..Canada’s mistake has been to treat bail as a courtroom issue when it is really a full-system capacity issue. Bail is where policing, prosecution, court administration, supervision, data collection, and political courage all meet. If one piece fails, the entire promise of conditional release weakens with it.That is why Bill C-14 should be judged less by how tough it sounds in debate and more by whether it triggers the next phase Canada actually needs: national reporting on offences committed while on release, real-time bail-compliance tracking, better information-sharing across jurisdictions, and routine publication of breach outcomes so the public can see whether release conditions mean anything in practice.The uncomfortable truth is that Canada does not only have a bail problem. It has a state-capacity problem within its bail system. Bill C-14 may tighten some rules. It may help courts deal more firmly with certain repeat and violent offenders.But unless Ottawa and the provinces build a modern enforcement and measurement regime behind those reforms, the country will still be relying on guesswork, headlines, and public frustration to tell it what its own justice system should already know. That is not reform. That is governing blindly.Daniel Robson is a Canadian independent journalist specializing in digital extremism, national security, and counterterrorism.about.me/danielrobsonOn X: @Daniel_Robson_