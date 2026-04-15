ROBSON: The 2026 World Cup isn't a soccer tournament — it's a national security crisis waiting to happen

For months, much of the discussion around the 2026 FIFA World Cup has focused on costs, civic prestige, and the promise of economic benefits. Those questions matter, but they are not the question that will matter most once the tournament begins. The central issue is security: whether Canada can turn years of planning into a system that is coordinated, resilient, and credible under pressure.That test is already underway. Canada will host matches in Toronto and Vancouver, and the federal government has publicly framed the tournament as a complex operation involving border management, transportation, and security coordination with the United States and Mexico. That alone makes clear that this is no longer a sports file with a security component attached to it. It is a preparedness file, and a national one.At the federal level, Ottawa has moved well beyond symbolic preparation. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada has built dedicated guidance for fans, workers, volunteers, and FIFA-invited personnel.Canada has also made clear that there is no special World Cup visa, that applications must be made early, and that holding tickets does not guarantee entry. Those details are part of security readiness too. A mega-event is not secured by police alone. It also depends on orderly entry systems, fraud prevention, clear procedures, and the ability to reduce administrative friction before it becomes a public-order problem.Toronto’s own planning shows how demanding serious preparation becomes once a host city moves from aspiration to execution. The city will host six matches, and its budget documents place safety and security among the principal drivers of operating costs. Toronto’s 2026 FIFA operating budget reaches $226.353 million gross, with event safety and security at the core of that structure. The scale of the undertaking has also become a governance issue.Toronto’s Auditor General has already stressed the need for strong oversight and transparent reporting because of the event’s size, cost, and exposure. That is a useful reminder that security planning is not only about patrols and barriers. It also depends on institutional discipline, risk management, and the ability of governments to stay in control of a complex, expensive, and politically visible file..Toronto’s emergency-planning documents reveal the same pressure from another angle. They show that the FIFA Toronto Integrated Safety and Security Unit has taken responsibility for Incident Management System training related to the tournament, while acknowledging that World Cup demands are constraining broader training capacity. Readiness, in other words, is not abstract. It consumes personnel, time, money, and institutional attention long before the first match.Vancouver tells a parallel story. It will host seven matches and associated public events, including the FIFA Fan Festival and the broader event footprint around key city sites. To support that role, Vancouver approved a temporary by-law regime designed to maintain public safety, smooth operations, and enforcement capacity during the tournament period. This is the kind of preparation that rarely generates headlines, yet it sits at the core of real event security: adapting rules, public-space control, and enforcement tools to the operational realities of a concentrated global event.The strongest indication that Canada is taking the file seriously, however, may be that it is not preparing alone. In March 2026, representatives of Canada, Mexico, and the United States gathered in Washington for a trilateral meeting on major-event security, where they presented national frameworks, governance structures, planning phases, and interagency mechanisms.The agenda reportedly included cross-border information sharing, interoperability, cyber threats, disinformation, drones, and operational support. That matters because a co-hosted World Cup will not be judged only by whether each city secures its stadium. It will also be judged by whether the host countries can manage the seams between jurisdictions, systems, and authorities without dangerous friction.The United States has built its own federal structure around that challenge. The White House FIFA World Cup 2026 Task Force says it is coordinating federal efforts through interagency cooperation, information sharing, and support for host-city preparations. That does not prove North America is fully ready. It does show that the tournament is being treated at the highest level as a major security undertaking rather than a branding exercise.Canada should be measured by the same standard: not on promotional energy, but on whether it can bring policing, intelligence, transport resilience, border management, and emergency response into one coherent operating model..International examples help clarify what serious preparation looks like. France provided the clearest signal before Paris 2024. In April 2024, then interior minister Gérald Darmanin said publicly that “without the Moroccan intelligence services, France would be more affected by terrorism,” adding that France was grateful for that support in anticipation of the Olympic Games. The importance of that statement lies in its timing. It was made before the event, while preparation still mattered most.The same logic now appears even more clearly in the American case. In January, a public post by the US Embassy in Morocco stated that the FBI had visited Morocco to review AFCON security preparations as part of a broader law-enforcement partnership.This week, the same US mission went further, congratulating Morocco for being selected to participate in a White House Task Force of the FIFA World Cup to strengthen security collaboration for the upcoming tournament. Together, these signals show that, on the US side as well, major-event security is being approached through early operational exchange and through partnerships that extend beyond the most familiar circles.Qatar offers a similar lesson from the Arab world. Ahead of the 2022 World Cup, Qatar and Morocco signed a joint declaration on information sharing related to the tournament, while reporting from the same period indicated that Morocco was also expected to contribute to intelligence and cybersecurity support. The pattern is straightforward: governments preparing for major sporting events identify useful expertise early and act on it before the pressure peaks..For Canada, the lesson is broader than stadium protection or crowd management. The World Cup will require institutions that can connect intelligence, policing, cyber awareness, mobility planning, border operations, and international coordination into a system that holds under pressure.Canada has already put important pieces in place. Ottawa has funded and organized. Toronto and Vancouver have adjusted structures, budgets, and rules. Coordination with Washington and Mexico City has moved beyond symbolism into practical planning.What matters now is to build on that foundation with enough ambition. The countries that secure major sporting events best are usually the ones that prepare early, widen their partnerships early, and absorb useful expertise before the pressure peaks.Canada still has time to do exactly that. If it uses that time well, the path to 2026 can become more than a countdown to kickoff. It can become a chance to leave behind a stronger, smarter, and more connected security legacy.Daniel Robson is a Canadian independent journalist specializing in digital extremism, national security, and counterterrorism.about.me/danielrobsonOn X: @Daniel_Robson_