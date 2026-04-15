Opinion

ROBSON: The 2026 World Cup isn't a soccer tournament — it's a national security crisis waiting to happen

From border chaos to stadium security gaps, Canada's FIFA preparations reveal a country still playing catch-up on the world's biggest security challenge.
World Cup trophy
World Cup trophyScreenshot: YouTube
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Toronto
Security
National Security
Opinion
Opinion Column
2026 FIFA World Cup

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