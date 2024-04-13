Opinion

ROBSON: The men who made modern Canada

John Diefenbaker (right) looks on as Lester Pearson (left), his great political rival in the late 1950s and 1960s, attempts to uncoil the cord of a translation earpiece. Neither leader spoke fluent French. John Robson assesses the assessment of both men in a new book from columnist and author John Ibbotson
John Diefenbaker (right) looks on as Lester Pearson (left), his great political rival in the late 1950s and 1960s, attempts to uncoil the cord of a translation earpiece. Neither leader spoke fluent French. John Robson assesses the assessment of both men in a new book from columnist and author John IbbotsonCourtesy the estate of John McNeill
Loading content, please wait...
John Diefenbaker
Lester Pearson
John Ibbotson

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news