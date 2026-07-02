Opinion

ROBSON: Trump’s Haiti ruling is about to test Canada’s border security

As more Haitian migrants look north, Ottawa must prove its tougher asylum laws can withstand a real-world surge at the Canada-US border.
Roxham Rd, Quebec illegal border crossing
Roxham Rd, Quebec illegal border crossingCBC
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