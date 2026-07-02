ROBSON: Trump’s Haiti ruling is about to test Canada’s border security

A court ruling in Washington can become a border test in Quebec within days.That is the lesson Ottawa should draw from the United States (US) Supreme Court’s decision in Mullin v. Doe, which cleared the way for the Trump administration to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for nationals of Haiti and Syria while litigation continues. The Canadian Press reported that the decision applies to about 350,000 Haitians and 6,000 Syrians who were in the US under the program.The agency also quoted Montreal-based asylum advocate Frantz Andre, saying people are already moving toward Canada. Some may be allowed to file asylum claims because they have close family here. Others may be turned back to US authorities, where they could face detention and deportation.That American decision now has Canadian consequences.Ottawa has spent months tightening Canada’s asylum and border rules. The TPS ruling now asks a more serious question. Can the federal government actually enforce the system it has built?On March 26, Bill C-12, the Strengthening Canada’s Immigration System and Borders Act, received royal assent. The federal government said the law introduced new asylum eligibility requirements, a modernized asylum process, domestic information sharing powers, and new immigration document authorities.The timing matters. Bill C-12 was designed for exactly the kind of pressure Canada may now face.The law introduced two major ineligibility rules for claims made on or after June 3, 2025. Asylum claims made more than one year after a person first entered Canada after June 24, 2020, are now ineligible for referral to the Immigration and Refugee Board. Claims made more than 14 days after entering Canada between ports of entry along the Canada-US land border are also ineligible, with limited exceptions..The federal government presented these changes as a way to protect the asylum system against sudden increases in claims. The TPS ruling offers a real world test of that promise.Canada has already seen this pattern. US immigration decisions move north through fear, family networks, legal advice, misinformation, and organized transport.A CBSA transition document said recent US decisions and statements had increased northbound migration flows in 2025. From January 20 to April 23 of that year, Lacolle recorded more than 4,600 asylum claims, an 80% increase compared with the same period the previous year. About 83% of those claims were made by Haitian nationals.IRCC later told Parliament that, by August 31, 2025, Haitian nationals represented 69% of land-border asylum claims. According to the department’s committee briefing material, 11,745 Haitian nationals had made land border claims out of 17,120 total claims. Many relied on the family exception under the Safe Third Country Agreement.That exception will now become one of the most important pressure points.The Safe Third Country Agreement generally requires asylum seekers to claim protection in the first safe country they enter. It applies at official land border ports of entry and to people who cross between ports of entry and make a claim within 14 days. The agreement also contains exceptions, including for certain family members, unaccompanied minors, document holders, and public interest cases.That structure gives Canada a legal gate. It does not give Canada an automatic security system.Each exception requires quick, accurate verification. Officers must establish identity, travel history, family relationships, status in Canada, admissibility, and possible security or criminality concerns. When large numbers move quickly, the margin for error shrinks..The family exception can be legitimate and necessary. It can also attract brokers, smugglers, document fraud, and coached claims when panic spreads across communities facing deportation. The criminal economy around irregular movement grows when official rules are complex, and people believe time is running out.That is where the national security dimension begins.A sudden increase at Lacolle or another land border point would add pressure across the system. CBSA officers, RCMP border operations, IRCC intake teams, provincial services, shelters, legal aid, and the IRB would all feel it. Local communities would also be asked to absorb the effects of federal border decisions.This pressure creates openings for people who profit from confusion. Smugglers sell movement. Brokers sell advice. Fraud networks sell documents. Online organizers spread partial truths and dangerous instructions. Once those markets form, enforcement becomes harder and public confidence declines.Canada’s refugee system is already carrying a heavy load. The Immigration and Refugee Board reported 286,970 pending refugee protection claims at the end of May 2026. That backlog remains large even after new intake dropped from the extraordinary levels seen in 2024 and 2025.Backlog changes the security equation. Slow systems reward delay. Weak triage allows incomplete files to move forward. Long timelines make removal harder when claims fail. They also erode public confidence in genuine protection.Ottawa has recognized part of the problem. On June 19, IRCC proposed new regulations to modernize the asylum process. The proposal would give claimants 60 days to submit a complete application, with one possible 30 day extension. It would also require security partners to complete reviews related to security, criminality, admissibility, and program integrity before claims proceed to IRB hearings.That is the right direction. It still depends on execution..A 60 day deadline will not verify a forged document by itself. A “hearing-ready” file requires trained staff, data access, identity tools, language capacity, intelligence sharing, and clear responsibility between agencies. If a new border surge arrives before these mechanisms are working smoothly, Canada will face another gap between legal design and operational reality.Haiti adds another layer of difficulty.Canada’s own travel advice tells Canadians to avoid all travel to Haiti because of kidnappings, gang violence, civil unrest, and the collapse of basic security conditions. The advisory says armed gangs control most of Port-au-Prince and that police have very limited capacity to respond.That reality affects removals and risk assessments. Stricter eligibility rules may stop some claims from reaching the IRB. They do not automatically make failed claimants removable in practice. A person may still raise risk arguments. Others may remain in Canada while legal, humanitarian, or enforcement questions are assessed.Federal planning must now become concrete.Lacolle and other sensitive land border points should have a surge protocol ready before numbers rise. CBSA and IRCC need temporary staffing benches that can be deployed quickly to Quebec and other pressure points. Officers need mobile document verification tools, biometric intake capacity, interpretation support, and fast access to information about claimed family anchors in Canada.Quebec should receive daily operational data during any increase in arrivals. That data should include volumes, processing times, exception categories, shelter pressure, inadmissibility flags, and the number of files requiring additional verification. Provinces should not discover federal border pressure only after shelters and local services start sounding alarms..The federal government should also create a focused RCMP-CBSA-IRCC intelligence cell for the criminal market around sudden migration. Its work should target smugglers, document brokers, online organizers, and transport networks that profit from fear after US policy shocks. That effort should include information sharing with American law enforcement partners while preserving independent Canadian decisions under Canadian law.Canada also needs stronger front-end triage. Claims based on family exceptions should be verified early, before weak or incomplete files enter the tribunal stream. Cases involving identity gaps, document concerns, criminality flags, or inconsistent travel histories should be separated from straightforward claims. The IRB should not become the place where basic intake failures are discovered months later.The government should publish a fresh assessment of how the Safe Third Country Agreement is functioning after the TPS ruling. Section 102 of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act requires continuing review of factors such as a designated country’s asylum policies, human rights record, and compliance with protection obligations. A public update would not require abandoning the agreement. It would show Canadians that Ottawa is reviewing reality rather than relying on diplomatic habit.Western Standard reported last year that Conservatives were pushing major amendments to the border security bill as immigration tensions increased. That debate has now moved from Parliament to the border.Canada cannot control the US Supreme Court, the Trump administration, or the collapse of security in Haiti. It can control the seriousness of its own response.Bill C-12 gave Ottawa a tougher legal framework. The TPS ruling will show whether Canada also has a serious state behind it.Compassion without control weakens public trust. Control without competence fails at the border. Ottawa has tightened the law. Now it has to prove the Canadian state can make the law work.Daniel Robson is a Canadian independent journalist specializing in digital extremism, national security, and counterterrorism.about.me/danielrobsonOn X: @Daniel_Robson_