ROBSON: When the West becomes the blind spot of Canada’s national security

The first week of November 2025 offered a snapshot of how Canada's western flank — its engines of trade, energy, and innovation — has quietly become the country's most exposed security frontier.On November 3, the Canada Border Services Agency announced one of the largest narcotics seizures in its history: more than 560 kilograms of cocaine and methamphetamine concealed in an auto-parts shipment bound for Australia, intercepted at Vancouver International Airport.Only hours earlier, the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security issued its monthly security advisory highlighting fresh vulnerabilities in global Android devices — a reminder that transnational threats now move at the speed of code rather than cargo. And on November 5, Ottawa unveiled a new push for “critical minerals security,” framing the West’s lithium, nickel, and graphite reserves as a pillar of economic sovereignty.Together, these stories tell a bigger one: Canada’s western corridor is being pulled into a single continuum of cyber risk, organized crime, and strategic resource vulnerability that its institutions still treat as separate realities.What links a narcotics seizure, a cyber alert, and a minerals strategy is not coincidence but infrastructure. The same transport and digital networks that allow British Columbia’s export economy to flourish are also those that transnational actors now probe and exploit. According to the CSE Annual Report 2024–25, Canada’s Cyber Centre handled 2,561 cyber incidents last year, including 1,406 against critical infrastructure partners — figures that the agency acknowledges “do not capture the full extent of malicious activity in regional networks.”Most of those partners operate in the energy and transport sectors that anchor Western Canada’s economy. Yet cyber-defence funding and workforce capacity remain disproportionately centred in Ontario and Quebec. The West produces Canada’s critical energy and data flows but relies on an eastern architecture of response.That geographic imbalance creates a governance gap ripe for exploitation. The NCTA 2025-26 warns that ransomware groups and state-aligned actors increasingly target “operational technology in remote regions where response time is longer.”In practice, this means Alberta’s pipelines and hydroelectric installations in BC’s interior are the new low-hanging fruit for both hackers and organized crime networks. The Vancouver drug bust offered a physical mirror of that digital exposure: sophisticated logistics, weak oversight points, and cross-border coordination faster than bureaucratic reaction. What was hidden in cargo today can be hidden in code tomorrow.The Canadian security establishment still treats cyber and crime as separate domains. The Criminal Code lists computer mischief and data interference as property offernces; the CSE Act frames cyber activity in terms of intelligence collection and foreign defence.Neither fully accounts for hybrid threats in which criminal organisations hire cyber specialists to launder money, erase customs traces, or extort energy operators. By contrast, the United States’ Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the U.K.’s NIS2 Regulations treat industrial-control system attacks as national security issues with mandatory reporting and criminal liability. Canada has no equivalent provision. It still relies on voluntary disclosure and cross-agency politeness to manage what are essentially acts of economic warfare.The result is a policy vacuum that mirrors the physical one stretching across the Prairies. Western cybersecurity start-ups account for less than a quarter of national revenues and receive a fraction of federal R&D grants allocated to Ontario.Yet Alberta alone hosts over 60% of Canada’s energy infrastructure, and BC its largest port complex. A single successful breach in either province could cascade nationwide, disrupting pipeline flow metrics, customs automation, and the electric grid. For a government that speaks in terms of “economic resilience,” this remains the most unaddressed fault line in Canada’s security architecture.Closing that gap demands more than new funding. It requires rethinking the federal-provincial division of labour in security. A Western Canada Critical Infrastructure Resilience Office could coordinate digital forensics, law enforcement, and provincial energy regulators under a single command.The Criminal Code must be amended to define industrial-control-system intrusion as a stand-alone offence with enhanced penalties. And Ottawa should mandate public reporting of cyber incidents affecting critical infrastructure, allowing citizens and industry to see what is too often kept classified. Transparency is not a liability but a deterrent.Western Canada was once imagined as a buffer zone between frontiers. Today, it is the frontier. The events of early November — digital, criminal, and economic — signal that Canada’s blind spot is not its border but its complacency. Unless the West is treated as a security priority equal to the centre, the country’s most productive regions may become its most fragile.Daniel Robson is an independent Canadian journalist specialising in extremism, organized crime, and public-safety policy.about.me/danielrobsonx.com/DanielRobs77090