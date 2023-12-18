Once a familiar sight in downtown Calgary, Locomotive 29 — built in Montreal in 1885 — is now located at the CPR's Ogden campus. It remains however a visible reminder of the exciting story of Canada's transcontinental expansion, told in a new book from historian Stephen R. Bown. The book is reviewed here by John Robson. Bernard Spragg, Christchurch NZ Wiki Commons

Opinion ROBSON: You may never see Canada the same way, again