Opinion

ROBSON: Toronto’s October 7 conference exposes Canada’s counterterrorism failure

A US-sanctioned Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and Samidoun front is preparing to organize in Toronto, turning Ottawa’s terrorist-listing gap into a national security test.
October 7 Conference advertisement
October 7 Conference advertisementImage courtesy of Masar Badil
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Israel
Terrorism
Popular Front For The Liberation Of Palestine
Opinion
Palestine
Opinion Column
Hamas
October 7
Samidoun
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