Opinion

ROYER: The real legacy of Pierre Trudeau’s Constitution — judges, not voters, now shape Canada

An explosive debate is growing over unelected courts’ controlling land, rights, and national decision-making.
As Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau watches, HM Queen Elizabeth II signs an agreement passing control of the British North America Act to Canada. It has since been known as the Constitution Act.
As Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau watches, HM Queen Elizabeth II signs an agreement passing control of the British North America Act to Canada. It has since been known as the Constitution Act.
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Judges
Pierre Elliot Trudeau
Opinion
Canadian Constitution
Opinion Column
judiciary
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news