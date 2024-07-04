Opinion

RUBENSTEIN: A not-so-sacred covenant

The Roman Catholic diocese of Vancouver has reached what it terms 'a sacred covenant, with the Kamloops band that claimed ground penetrating radar had revealed 'anomalies' suggestive of graves. Writer Hymie Rubenstein wonders whether that's even a Catholic thing to do...
The Roman Catholic diocese of Vancouver has reached what it terms 'a sacred covenant, with the Kamloops band that claimed ground penetrating radar had revealed 'anomalies' suggestive of graves. Writer Hymie Rubenstein wonders whether that's even a Catholic thing to do...H. Rubenstein
Loading content, please wait...
The Roman Catholic archdiocese's 'sacred covenant' with the Kamloops band
anomalies from ground penetrating radar
are there bodies?

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news