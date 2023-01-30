Frances Widdowson

Everyone knows what shunning and banning mean but many may never have heard of the closely related practice called “deplatforming.” It is used to describe attempts to prevent people from openly sharing or promoting information or ideas deemed unacceptable, by removing them from platforms like speaking venues or websites. 

Deplatforming has been around for ages but has accelerated in recent years, especially at universities and on the internet. Up to the 1960s, deplatforming was used to block communists from promoting their ideology. Since then, deplatforming has disproportionately targeted those questioning unscientific “woke” beliefs about sexuality, abortion, gender, marriage, race, and crime.

