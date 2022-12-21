Murdered women

Morgan Beatrice Harris, Marcedes Myran and Rebecca Contois. Winnipeg police say they have charged Jeremy Skibicki with first-degree murder in the deaths of all three women, as well as a fourth, who hasn't been identified but is being called Buffalo Woman.

 Contributed by Cambria Harris, Donna Bartlett and Darryl Contois.

Winnipeg, Canada’s sixth biggest city, is in the news again and it’s all bad.

Home to the most urban indigenous people in Canada (102,000) and the second largest proportion of indigenous people in Canada (12%,) the city is still reeling from the recent mass murder of four aboriginal women. As detailed in my first post on this issue, Winnipeg police charged Jeremy Skibicki, a 35-year-old white man, with the premeditated murder of four indigenous women on December 1.

Tags

Recommended for you

(7) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

Seems Niigaan Sinclair is trying to upstage his much more accomplished father . . . what a sad little man.

Some disturbing RCMP stats, a little dated but are likely still relevant to today . . .

Between 1980 and 2012 there were 20,313 murders in Canada. 6,551 of those victims were women and 1,017 of those were aboriginal women.

Here's where it gets even more interesting:

Almost 30% of the 1,017 aboriginal women were murdered by their husbands.

23% were murdered by another family member.

30% were murdered by an acquaintance.

So, only about 8% of aboriginal women were murdered by strangers.

More statistics:

44% of the family members and acquaintances who kill aboriginal women were drunk

74% of the murderers of aboriginal women are unemployed.

AND NOW THE MOST SHOCKING:

71% of the murderers of aboriginal women already had a criminal record.

53% had been convicted before of a violent crime;

62% had a history of violence with the specific murder victim herself.

According to the RCMP: Out of 6,420 missing persons in Canada 1,455 are women, of those 164 are aboriginal

88% of murders of aboriginal women have been solved by police

89% of murders of non-aboriginal women have been solved by police

Until the real problems are addressed this is just a ride on a Merry go Round . . .

Report Add Reply
Jim McMurtry
Jim McMurtry

Dr. Rubenstein writes: "Two comprehensive RCMP reports reveal that 70% of murders are committed by indigenous men who knew their victims; 72% of indigenous women are murdered in their homes." I think the days of blaming others for indigenous problems should end. The victim industry pays well but also distracts people from addressing real problems in remote endogamous communities.

Report Add Reply
Mr. Grumpy
Mr. Grumpy

Its easy to write articles appealing to the emotions, and on the other side its very hard to write articles based on facts. Fact finding takes enormous amounts of time and energy. This is the sad state of our mainstream media and collages taking the easy way out. Just look at all the main issues of our times like climate change, vaccines, gun control, just to name a few all sold on emotional themes and fears. Keep up the excellent journalism WS !!

Report Add Reply
Barron Not Barron
Barron Not Barron

Taxes for the natives! Egalite, Fraternite, Taxe!

Report Add Reply
Goose
Goose

Thomas Sowell - "We seem to be moving steadily in the direction of a society where no one is responsible for what he himself did but we are all responsible for what somebody else did, either in the present or in the past."

Report Add Reply
NortherTrumper
NortherTrumper

I know of three cases where native women have been murdered or severely injured, all three were finally proven to be at the hands if native men after the community was solidly sure white men were involved.

Over the years I have lived around numerous native communities around Ontario, Saskatchewan and BC. As a rule all the successful natives I came into contact with DID NOT grow up on a reserve under the thumb of the native mafia.

My native friend in Ontario could not go back to his reserve to visit his mom without being followed and threatened with violence due to the fact he had a job and was "living white". He was expected to waste his life with drinking and alcohol like many of the men on the reserve.

Unfortunately native men and women's main concern of inhibiting them frpm having success in life is other native men and women. Most white people want to see natives be happy and successful and deplore the conditions which are on many reserves.

Report Add Reply
Frank Jack
Frank Jack

So we’re now at a point where asking if a blip on a GPR scan is a tree root or a human body, that is now “denialism”. Forgive me for not believing the “experts” when no human remains have been actually exhumed or confirmed at the Kamloops school.

That aside, great article that highlights the Indigenous Industry again hard at work to blame everything on omnipresent “systemic racism” without acknowledging any responsibility or facts.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.