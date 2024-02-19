Opinion

RUBENSTEIN: Canadians will believe anything media and government tell them

Canadians were quick to believe that priests and nuns murdered children at residential schools. Why? Because it was in the papers,that's why. That trust is undeserved, writes Hymie Rubenstein.
Canadians were quick to believe that priests and nuns murdered children at residential schools. Why? Because it was in the papers,that's why. That trust is undeserved, writes Hymie Rubenstein.Western Standard files
Loading content, please wait...
Kamloops
Terry Glavin
Macdonald Laurier Institute
Residential School March
Eric Kaufmann

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news