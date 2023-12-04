Opinion

RUBENSTEIN: Comparing Palestinians to indigenous Canadians is both false and offensive

David's victory over Goliath, as depicted by artist Anton Robert Leinweber (1845-1921.) Writer Hymie Rubenstein takes issue with those who deny the ancient Jewish relationship with present-day Israel, and especially those who attempt to use the tension between Israel and its Arab neighbours as a metaphor for relations between Canada and its indigenous peoples.
David's victory over Goliath, as depicted by artist Anton Robert Leinweber (1845-1921.) Writer Hymie Rubenstein takes issue with those who deny the ancient Jewish relationship with present-day Israel, and especially those who attempt to use the tension between Israel and its Arab neighbours as a metaphor for relations between Canada and its indigenous peoples.Lebrecht Authors/Lebrecht Music
Loading content, please wait...
Indigenous
Hamas
Canaan

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news