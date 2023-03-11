Murray Sinclair

Murray Sinclair, Chairman of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission

In his March 5 Western Standard opinion piece, “Can we handle the truth? Or should we all join the cult?” Jim McCrae nicely captures the double-standard in the presentation of evidence about the effects on indigenous people of the European colonization of Canada, particularly the consequences of the attendance of aboriginal children at government-sponsored Indian Residential Schools (IRSs.)

According to McCrae, “Since May 27, 2021 when the Kamloops Indian Residential School (IRS) story broke about mass graves, unmarked graves, reflections, anomalies, etc., and the many searches following, it seems some Canadians ‘can’t handle the truth,’ to borrow a phrase from Jack Nicholson in the motion picture A Few Good Men.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.