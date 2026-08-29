Opinion

RUBENSTEIN: Does Islam require face coverings for its women?

The West’s political left and right are fighting over public face veils, but the Quran never actually mandated them in the first place.
Two Afghan women wearing the mandatory burqa.
Two Afghan women wearing the mandatory burqa.WS Files
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