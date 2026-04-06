Opinion

RUBENSTEIN: Holocaust distortion, indigenous style

Without physical evidence or verified records, invoking the Holocaust in Canada’s residential school debate distorts both history and justice.
April 12, 1945 - A portion of the bodies found by US troops when they arrived at Nordhausen concentration camp in Germany
April 12, 1945 - A portion of the bodies found by US troops when they arrived at Nordhausen concentration camp in GermanyImage courtesy of Wikimedia
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Indigenous
Holocaust
Opinion
Kamloops Residential School
Opinion Column
mass graves hoax

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