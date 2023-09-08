Heather Stefanson

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson, now seeking another term in the provincial election, has so far been resolute in refusing indigenous demands to excavate landfills where activists claim the bodies of indigenous women were disposed of, by their presumed murderer.

 Courtesy Darrin Morash/CBC

Manitoba premier, and Progressive Conservative Leader, Heather Stefanson kicked off Manitoba’s 43rd provincial election campaign outside a downtown Winnipeg supermarket on September 5, highlighting pocketbook promises aimed at making life more affordable if the Tories are re-elected to a third consecutive term.

These included lower taxes, immediately removing the federal carbon tax from hydro bills, continuing to reduce the education property tax so it ends over the next 10 years, slaying the $363-million provincial deficit and balancing the budget by 2025 — two years ahead of schedule.

Tags

Recommended for you

(6) comments

SuperBaba
SuperBaba

We are all Canadians. Race or skin colour has nothing to do with it.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

Every time I see the term "dog whistle" I look for the dog hearing it.

Report Add Reply
gordonpratt
gordonpratt

Add to the list of underreported scandals the kidnapping of children who are then sold into slavery for sexual purposes, see The Sound of Freedom, and the debtors and criminals from England sold from the seventeenth to nineteenth centuries into chattel slavery in the New World. Academia and media continue to label these white, Christian slaves by the innocuous term "indentured servants".

Report Add Reply
Barnardo
Barnardo

"In short, intra-racial murders are much more common than inter-racial ones ..." - Bingo! Maybe these Chiefs should clean up their own messes first instead of trying to burden the rest of us with them?!

Report Add Reply
BoomerOG
BoomerOG

Yet another virtuous Liberal attempt to make us ashamed weaponized to create more vitriol and division. Toxic ground for 'reconciliation'.

Report Add Reply
guest1226
guest1226

Interrogating the RCMP might bring more conclusive evidence, but a lie detector test would need to be applied. Why isn't Kevin Annette stirring up lots of trouble here? He is one of the Marxist Lobbies best tool. Helena Guenther

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.