Opinion

RUBENSTEIN: Indigenous ‘compensation’ is financially unsustainable and morally bankrupt

Contingent liabilities for land claims have ballooned from $12.6 billion to $54.7 billion, and Ottawa still can't explain the cost.
Illustration of three First Nations adults studying a land survey map beside a lake.
Illustration of three First Nations adults studying a land survey map beside a lake.Image courtesy of AI
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Indigenous
Federal Government
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Opinion
Opinion Column
Land Claims
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