RUBENSTEIN: Indigenous graves... it is not racist to ask for proof

U of C Professor Tom Flanagan edited 'Grave Error,' the best-selling book that exposed the mendacity underlying so much of Canada's unmarked indigenous residential schools graves narrative. In the article below, one of the book's contributing authors Hymie Rubenstein argues with another Western Standard columnist, Joseph Quesnel, who recently objected to 'those on the right' calling it 'a hoax.' Flickr: Manning Centre party 2014 / Wikipedia