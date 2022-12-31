At the dump

 Graphic by Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

"Is human life not feasible?"

This incomprehensible question was asked by a bereaved woman surrounded by indigenous leaders and activists at a Dec. 6, 2022 news conference in Ottawa. She was responding to the decision of the Winnipeg police not to excavate a rural garbage dump to search for the remains of her mother, because it was “not feasible” to do so.

Prairie Green landfill Winnipeg

Prairie Green landfill, near Winnipeg. Relatives of missing indigenous women are asking that it be excavated to recover remains believed to be covered there. 

