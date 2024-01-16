Opinion

RUBENSTEIN: Just paid to protest, commitment lacking

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators, including a large crowd at Parliament Hill in Ottawa, held protests in cities across the globe on Saturday, November 4th, 2023.
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators, including a large crowd at Parliament Hill in Ottawa, held protests in cities across the globe on Saturday, November 4th, 2023. Rebecca Kwan, Radio Canada
Loading content, please wait...
Warren Kinsella
Hamas
Sarah Jama
Susan Kim
Plenty Collective
Rent-a-crowd
Hamas Charter
Neville Roy Singham

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news