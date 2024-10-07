Opinion

RUBENSTEIN: Liberal Party's push to recognize new Palestinian state reeks of anti-semitism

There never was a Palestinian state... ever
NDP MP Niki Ashton, Liberal MP Salma Zahid, Green Leader Elizabeth May, and Liberal MP Omar Alghabra attended a November 29, 2023, event hosted by Zahid. Another guest at a Palestinian "solidarity" event held on Parliament Hill, Montreal's Mahmoud Khalil, allegedly made controversial comments online about the Holocaust and publicly praised a Palestinian terrorist group leader.
NDP MP Niki Ashton, Liberal MP Salma Zahid, Green Leader Elizabeth May, and Liberal MP Omar Alghabra attended a November 29, 2023, event hosted by Zahid. Another guest at a Palestinian "solidarity" event held on Parliament Hill, Montreal's Mahmoud Khalil, allegedly made controversial comments online about the Holocaust and publicly praised a Palestinian terrorist group leader. twitter
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Hamas, Israel, Jews
Conservative foreign affairs critic Michael Chong
Liberal MP Omar Alghabra
October 7 massacre

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news