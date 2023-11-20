Opinion

RUBENSTEIN: Ludicrous falsehoods undermine Israel’s war against Hamas

Hymie Rubenstein examines the lies and illogicalities used to justify the Hamas war on Israel
Hymie Rubenstein examines the lies and illogicalities used to justify the Hamas war on IsraelQuotefancy
Loading content, please wait...
Antonio Guterres
Hamas

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news