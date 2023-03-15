Students at Blue Quills

Students at Blue Quills Residential School, on the Saddle Lake Indian Reserve. 

 Provincial Archives of Alberta

Lurid tales of murder carried out against students by employees at Canada’s Indian Residential Schools have been circulating for years now, even though none has ever been formally investigated, much less proven. Still, the stories keep proliferating and getting more gruesome the further removed they are from their occurrence.

This is not to imply the absence of cases of residential school staff members using excessive force to discipline students or in other ways betraying the trust placed in them for the care of the children. It would be astonishing if such things had never occurred in a school system that employed many thousands of workers spanning a period of more than 100 years, not the least because harsh punishment and sexual exploitation were common in non-indigenous boarding schools during the same era. Nevertheless, invoking unfounded allegations of homicide to bolster the outrageous claim of residential school genocide is not only misguided, but also wickedly wrong.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.