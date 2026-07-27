Opinion

RUBENSTEIN: No progress on the ‘215 unmarked graves’ — Kamloops Indian Band owes Canadians answers

Ottawa waived reporting requirements after providing $12.1 million for the Kamloops residential school investigation, yet no exhumations have taken place, and taxpayers still lack clear answers.
Justin Trudeau with Kamloops Chief Roseanne Casimir.
Justin Trudeau with Kamloops Chief Roseanne Casimir. Image courtesy of CBC
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Indigenous
Kamloops Indian Residential School
Opinion
Opinion Column
Chief Rosanne Casimir
Kamloops Indian Band
215 unmarked graves
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