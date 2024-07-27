Opinion

RUBENSTEIN: Should we gladly invite Palestinians to Canada?

"Their presence will simply make life intolerable for Canadians – particularly Jewish Canadians."
Palestine supporters in front of Parliament
Palestine supporters in front of Parliament
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Cdnpoli
Marc Miller
Palestine
Gaza
Hamas
Adil Charkaoui

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news