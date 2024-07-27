RUBENSTEIN: Should we gladly invite Palestinians to Canada?

Hymie Rubenstein is editor of REAL Israel & Palestine Report, a retired professor of anthropology, and a senior fellow at the Frontier Centre for Public Policy. More than 3,000 Gazans to date have been approved for visas to enter Canada, says a Department of Immigration briefing note, just released by Blacklocks Reporter. “Canada is the only country in the world with a dedicated pathway for extended family members of its citizens or permanent residents in Gaza,” said the May 27 briefing note. Cabinet “recognizes the situation in Gaza and we are being as flexible as possible to help as many extended family member of Canadians affected by the conflict,” it said.Staff boasted Canada with its 5,000-visa programme for Gazans was “the only country in the world” to offer residency to its those ineligible under immigration programs.Many Canadians rightly would be frightened by such bragging.The note said as of June 3 a total 3,008 Gazans had applied to live in Canada on temporary three-year permits. A total 283 arrived here. Others were unable to leave the war zone for the time being, said the note Government of Canada’s Role In Israel, Gaza And West Bank Situation.“Canada remains deeply concerned about the situation in Gaza and empathizes with those affected,” said Canada’s Role. “We understand many Canadians are concerned about the safety of their loved ones in Gaza.”The note failed to mention that many Jews are concerned about the safety of their loved ones in Canada given the explosion in antisemitism here following the genocidal invasion of Israel on October 7, 2024 by Gaza’s Hamas rulers aided and abetted by hundreds of ordinary Gazans.Jews last year were targeted in more police-reported hate crimes than any other group, Statistics Canada said on Thursday. Antisemitism led all other hate crime categories though Jews account for less than one percent of Canada’s population.Immigration Minister Marc Miller last December 21 waived rules to grant permits to Gazans with relatives here. “We are thinking in the hundreds,” Miller said at the time. The number was later expanded to 1,000 and then 5,000 cousins, in-laws and other distant relatives of Canadians.Miller has been critical of Israel in its war with Hamas terrorists. Miller last February 29 called Gaza “the largest hostage taking in the world.”“We are all failing Gazans at this point,” Miller told reporters at the time. “I think that is something we need to realize, that they are under – it’s probably the largest hostage taking right now in the world,” ignoring the 251 hostages abducted by Hamas on October 7 following the barbaric murder of some 1,200 mainly civilian Israelis.In late October 2023, the Israeli intelligence ministry recently wrote a “concept paper” arguing Canada would be an ideal place to send Palestine refugees because our country has such a “lenient” immigration policy.Miller hasn’t confirmed or denied this request but strongly suggested at the time Canada would welcome the shipment of refugees.“We are open to those fleeing war. This is a war,” he said at an October 31 press conference.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau infamously invited virtually anyone identifying as a refugee to come to Canada in a 2017 social media post.“To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada,” he wrote.Given the explosive level of extreme antisemitism — “Death to the Jews” and “From the river to the sea, Palestine will free [of Jews]” its rallying cries — ingrained in the Palestinian population, the thought of between 5,000 and 500,000 Palestinians flooding into Canada, refugees no Middle Eastern country has been willing to accept, is shocking. This is not the least because it would surely meet with strong opposition, especially from Canadian Jews, most of whom are still deeply traumatized by the October 7 Hamas massacre.It would also be resisted by most other Canadians, 75% of whom back the notion that non-citizens should face deportation “if they publicly express hatred towards a minority group or support a terrorist organization,” according to a recent Leger-Postmedia diversity poll.Supporters of the occupants of Gaza and the West Bank claim Hamas does not represent most Palestinians. Polls disprove that notion: 75% of Palestinians agreed with the October 7 attack and 74.7% said they support a single Palestinian state “from the river to the sea.”This poll is backed up by videos showing Palestinian crowds wildly cheering Hamas’ October 7 savagery.Hamas is listed as a terrorist organization in Canada.Morally bankrupt people might argue that the repugnant number of Gazans supporting Hamas is “understandable” to people like Miller and his boss Justin Trudeau given that Palestinian children are taught from an early age that Jews are parasites and locusts only fit to be eliminated.Here is a six-year-old boy, already filled with hatred, and a dangerous level of antisemitism that will probably stay with him for life.This early indoctrination explains the chilling telephone conversation heard around the world on October 7 when a Palestinian terrorist bragged to his father that he had killed ten Jews, and his father replied “God bless you, son.”This example of toxic antisemitism is not an aberration. It is the inevitable result of decades of brainwashing by a Hamas regime that is every bit as murderous and xenophobic as ISIS and the German Nazis at their peak.The last time significant numbers of proven antisemites were allowed into Canada occurred largely by accident when Nazi war criminals and collaborators slipped in following the end of the Second World War. The estimated 2,000 immigrants, 0.4% of the number of Palestinians now being considered, should never have been allowed into our homeland.And as in the case of Hamas, with its widespread support from Palestinians, Hitler had widespread support within Germany for his genocidal, antisemitic policies. Despite repeated denials, many Germans knew perfectly well what the “final solution” entailed, according to the careful research of Daniel Goldhagan in his book Hitler’s Willing Executioners.So many Nazis were allowed into Canada after Hitler’s genocidal war that our country became known as an ex-Nazi haven.Moreover, we’ve already seen shocking examples of Palestinian antisemitism on display in this country and elsewhere. Chants of “Gas the Jews” should send chills down the back of every Canadian.A Montreal imam, Adil Charkaoui, leader of a supposed religion of peace, is still under criminal investigation for exhorting a crowd to do something that sounded like “kill the Jews.”Although Palestinians make up only a fraction of the people currently taking part in the protests, they and other Muslims have been instrumental in sparking an ever-growing antisemitic fury.This does not deny the right to loudly challenge Israeli policies and actions. What should be objected to, however, is vitriolic antisemitism, coupled with calls for the destruction of Israel and the extermination of Jews.No country should allow the immigration of people with those attitudes unless it wants their hatred to provoke pogroms like the one on October 7.This is not some anti-immigration screed. Canada needs immigrants and Canada is a nation of immigrants — from indigenous people who came from across the Bering Strait thousands of years ago, through United Empire Loyalists who came several hundred years ago, all the way to Filipinos who arrived last week.Canada needs peaceful hard-working people glad to accept and live by traditional Canadian values. Canada does not need hateful antisemites.This is not a racial, ethnic, or religious ban. It is simply saying that people like Adil Charkaoui do not belong in Canada. Their presence will simply make life intolerable for Canadians – particularly Jewish Canadians. 