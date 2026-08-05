Opinion

RUBENSTEIN: Stockwell Day is correct to claim that ‘All cultures are not equal’

Anthropology once sought to understand cultures objectively. Today, woke moral relativism too often demands that every culture be treated as morally equivalent, regardless of evidence.
Stockwell Day
Stockwell DayCourtesy: Stockwell Day
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