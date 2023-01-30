Haida mask

A National Day for Truth and Reconciliation will include nearly $400 million in events for fed workers only.

 By Mike D'Amour

The 2015 Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s multi-volume Final Report documenting the history, operation, and legacy of the Indian Residential Schools (IRSs) contains many tales from its former students told during deliberations held across the country.

Given the attention paid to the report’s largely negative generalizations, it's beyond curious the credibility or accuracy of these student stories have rarely been questioned, let alone carefully examined. Orally delivered both publicly in the presence of other testifiers (where later statements could easily have been contaminated by earlier ones) or in camera (where their contents could not be questioned even in the minds of impartial observers), no collaboration or other supporting evidence, including naming those who criminally abused them, was permitted.

Tomson Highway

Indigenous artist Tomson Highway credits his time at a residential school as "nine of the happiest years of my life." Writer Jim McRae takes note that many graduates of these schools remember them well, and questions why it is necessary to focus on the negative experiences of some.
