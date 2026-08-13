Opinion

RUBENSTEIN: Taiwan and Canada share precious little in their commitment to reconciliation with indigenous peoples

Ignoring constitutional realities to play nice with Taipei turns international diplomacy into an empty performance.
Taiwan and Canada flags
Taiwan and Canada flagsImage courtesy of Hymie Rubenstein
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Canada
Indigenous
Taiwan
China
Undrip
Aboriginal
Opinion
Opinion Column
United Nations Declaration On The Rights Of Indiginous Peoples
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