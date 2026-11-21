Hymie Rubenstein, editor of REAL Indigenous Report, is a retired professor of anthropology at the University of Manitoba and a senior fellow at the Frontier Centre for Public Policy.Ottawa has again declared its commitment to spend $5 million over three years on a national public education initiative designed to combat Indian Residential School Denialism, which it defines as “misinformation” about the country’s indigenous residential school system.The funding was first announced in the 2024 Budget under former prime minister Justin Trudeau and remains part of the federal government’s approach to reconciliation.In September, Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Rebecca Alty confirmed that Ottawa was still finalizing the partnerships and delivery arrangements for the program.This initiative is seen as part of the government’s approach to reconciliation, despite differing opinions on whether residential school “denialism” should be criminalized. While some support education as a tool to counter misinformation, others argue for criminal penalties to protect so-called survivors and their families.Statements from those attacking the “denialism” narrative show they define the term as referring to the rejection, distortion, trivialization, or downplaying of the experiences of students who attended Canada’s Indian Residential Schools.These different perspectives on alleged denialism obscure its historical roots and defining features.This is why so-called denialists base most of their concerns about what took place in the Indian Residential Schools on the 2015 Final Report of the Indian Residential Schools’ Truth and Reconciliation Commission..As one of these alleged denialists, I have repeatedly highlighted the report’s many unsubstantiated assertions, half-truths, exaggerations, and selective reporting about the schools and their mission.Perhaps the most incendiary and least credible of these is the claim by the Commission’s chair, the late Murray Sinclair, that the 150,000 children who attended these mainly church-run schools between 1849 and 1996 were considered “sub-human,” an assertion belied by their very raison d’être: to give Aboriginal children the chance to acquire the knowledge and skills needed to fully benefit from membership in the new country of Canada.Was this an ethnocentric goal? Absolutely. But so was the goal of educating the children of the millions of disadvantaged immigrants who came from all over the world during the same period, resulting in identical acculturation — falsely called “cultural genocide” to make it sound criminally wicked — that has occurred around the world since the origin of humanity.The primary function of formal education, especially in complex multi-ethnic societies like Canada, has always been to teach mainstream norms and practices. State education has been compulsory for decades, and the children of non-British residents, Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal alike, have undergone cultural loss and gain by attending government-mandated schools while still retaining many preexisting beliefs, customs, and languages.Equally disconcerting, the Commission knew that Aboriginal people had requested Aboriginal education and that the treaties they signed guaranteed it. Historical records also show that generations of indigenous parents eagerly sent their children to church-run schools to obtain a Western education.Given the nomadic hunting-and-gathering lifestyle, remote locations, and small size of most Aboriginal populations, residential schools were often the only route to formal education, as people at the time clearly understood.Conversely, there is evidence that the 70% of indigenous people and their descendants who never attended residential schools exhibit the same or worse socio-economic outcomes and pathologies as the “survivors” and their descendants.If the goal was genocide — as statements from Sinclair suggest — the results do not show it: Aboriginal peoples in Canada now number 1.8 million, or 5% of the national population, spread over 600 recognized Indian bands with unique cultures, languages, art, and religion.To be sure, severe corporal punishment was often routinely doled out at these schools, based on the reports of former students and the fact that, as alien as its practice may seem by today’s anti-discipline standards, strapping and caning were the order of the day in most non-Aboriginal parochial schools up to the 1960s. All too often, so was the vile act of child sex abuse, for which many school employees were rightly criminally convicted..It is also important to qualify and contextualize the Aboriginal residential schools. Up to the late 1960s, it was quite common for children and adolescents of various ethnicities to be sent to languish in large institutions — general hospitals, sanatoria, orphanages, reform schools, homes for unwed mothers, mental institutions, and boarding schools — for long periods of time and to be treated in ways that seem inhumane by today’s standards. For youngsters in these institutions, the experience of living with many other children, conforming to the supervision of adult strangers, and being away from their families for long periods was very traumatic.But similar traumas, indignities, and deprivations faced by Aboriginal students — loneliness, sexual and physical exploitation, and harsh living conditions — have been reported by the children of wealthy parents forced to attend elite boarding schools throughout the former British Empire.The report has estimated that perhaps 6,000 students died while attending residential schools. This figure is meaningless unless compared to the rates and causes of mortality during the same period among non-indigenous children. Because such children attended public day schools, they were sent home or to a nearby hospital when they became ill; almost none died on school property. Conversely, residential schools were often very far from an urban hospital, so some died in the school’s infirmary. Still, most were sent home or transferred elsewhere for better treatment.When we call all Aboriginal children educated in residential schools “survivors,” this erroneously implies that they are equivalent to Holocaust survivors. This libel simultaneously devalues the lives of true genocide victims and denigrates the sacrifices made by the many caring Christian teachers, religious leaders, and other school personnel who devoted years of service trying to enhance the life chances of their young charges.Meanwhile, thousands of children benefited from their residential school experience, becoming productive and influential figures in Canadian society and role models for their people.That few of these successful “survivors” chose to give testimony before Murray Sinclair should come as no surprise.Blind acceptance of every word in the Final Report by the anti-denialists says its six volumes should be viewed as a sacred text, each holy word the revealed, immutable, and unchallengeable “Truth” about the Indian Residential Schools.This does not mean that secular critiques deny the shortcomings of these often underfunded institutions. Nor does it deny that Aboriginal ways of judging truth, interpreting evidence, and seeking justice often differ widely from Western ones. What it does say is that real cross-cultural and national reconciliation and reparation must be based on a truth that all concerned parties equally recognize, understand, and share..The mandate of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission was to “reveal to Canadians the complex truth about the history and the ongoing legacy of the church-run residential schools, in a manner that fully documents the individual and collective harms perpetrated against Aboriginal peoples.”By indigenous cultural standards of evidence gathering and truth-telling, perhaps it did. By contemporary Western juridical and objective social science standards, however, the report is badly flawed, notably in its indifference to robust evidence gathering, comparative or contextual data, and cause-and-effect relationships. As a result, it tells a skewed and partial story of the residential schools and how they affected their students.Among the report’s many shortcomings are: implying without evidence that most of the children who attended the schools were grievously damaged by the experience; asserting as self-evident that the legacy of the residential schools consists of a host of negative post-traumatic consequences transmitted like some genetic disorder from one generation to the next; conflating so-called survivors with the 70% of Aboriginals who never attended these schools, thereby exaggerating the cumulative harm they caused; ignoring the residential school studies done by generations of competent and compassionate anthropologists; arguing that “cultural genocide” was fostered by these schools while claiming that Aboriginal cultures are alive and well; refusing to cast a wide net to capture the school experience of a random sample of attendees, despite a $60 million budget, which would have allowed the commission to do so; accepting at face value the stories of a self-selected group of 6,000 former students — who appeared before the commission without cross-examination, corroboration, or substantiation — as representing the overall school experience.The report also disingenuously implies that unlike all other people on Earth, indigenous Canadians never prevaricate, exaggerate, or accept money for testifying at formal hearings, as occurred under the Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement, which awarded over $5 billion to tens of thousands of self-proclaimed “survivors.” The report’s reconciliation recommendations ask for billions more.In its eagerness to portray the Aboriginal residential schools in the worst possible light and present Aboriginals as weak and helpless victims of fate, perhaps the most egregious shortcoming of the report is the way it defames the tens of thousands of strong, independent, and resilient Aboriginal Canadians who would look at its findings and never see themselves.From an Aboriginal storytelling perspective, the report is truly heartbreaking; from a traditional dispassionate social science perspective, it is bad research. This discordance is called a clash of paradigms, which, if not bridged, will never lead to reconciliation.Then there is the explosive May 27, 2021, announcement that has rocked our nation ever since: the “confirmation of the remains of 215 children who were students of the Kamloops Indian Residential School” by the chief of the Kamloops Indian Band. Its careful interrogation is regularly cited as evidence of irresponsibly rampant denialism, even though it is a simple, straightforward request for evidence about an unverified assertion from unknown “knowledge keepers.”In sum, the $5 million Liberal Party government initiative aimed at combating the scientific examination of the Indian Residential School project will only retard reconciliation by concluding in advance that “denialism” is a despicable practice that needs to be erased.Hymie Rubenstein, editor of REAL Indigenous Report, is a retired professor of anthropology at the University of Manitoba and a senior fellow at the Frontier Centre for Public Policy.