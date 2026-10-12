Opinion

RUBENSTEIN: The Kamloops burial deception — time to exhume the truth

Chief Rosanne Casimir’s shifting narrative can no longer be ignored.
Kamloops Indian Band Chief Rosanne Casimir
Kamloops Indian Band Chief Rosanne CasimirImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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Indigenous
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Hoax
Kamloops Residential School
Opinion Column
Kamloops Indian Band
215 unmarked graves
grave hoax
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