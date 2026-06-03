Opinion

RUBENSTEIN: The mainstream media’s efforts to tell the truth about Canada’s Indian Residential Schools deserve a failing grade

Five years after the announcement that shocked the world, unanswered questions remain about residential schools, missing children, and the media's role in shaping public perception.
Items left at a Kamloops Residential School Memorial in Vancouver, May 30, 2021.
Items left at a Kamloops Residential School Memorial in Vancouver, May 30, 2021.Image courtesy of Wikimedia Commons
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