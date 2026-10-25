Opinion

RUBENSTEIN: Time for Alberta to reconsider its independence obsession

The 75% 'no' vote reveals the economic and political reality of the independence movement.
Alberta Oil Fields and Mountains
Alberta Oil Fields and MountainsImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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Alberta
Referendum
Jeff Rath
Independence
Alberta Independence
Opinion
Opinion Column
October 19 Referendum
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Western Standard
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