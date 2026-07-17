Opinion

RUBENSTEIN: Treaty 8 chiefs have no grounds to demand resource revenue sharing on ceded lands

The 1899 agreement surrendered title to Crown lands while protecting hunting, trapping and fishing rights—not perpetual claims to oil, gas and resource revenues.
Chief Trevor Mercredi joined by other Treaty 8 First Nations chiefs speaking to reporters.
Chief Trevor Mercredi joined by other Treaty 8 First Nations chiefs speaking to reporters. WS: Will Vasseur
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