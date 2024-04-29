Opinion

RUBENSTEIN: Trudeau response to Air Canada flap not exactly a feather in his cap

An airport employee carries the empty case for National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak's headdress, after it was taken from her on Wednesday. Air Canada appears to have followed normal procedures for odd-sized baggage. The chief carried her headdress on her lap for the flight
An airport employee carries the empty case for National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak's headdress, after it was taken from her on Wednesday. Air Canada appears to have followed normal procedures for odd-sized baggage. The chief carried her headdress on her lap for the flightCindy Woodhouse Nepinak via Facebook)
Loading content, please wait...
Kamloops Indian Residential School
Air Canada and native head dress
Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news