Arif Virani

Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Arif Virani

 Liberal Party of Canada

Kimberly Murray, the 'independent special interlocutor on missing children, unmarked graves and burial sites associated with residential schools,' is turning up the heat on the airy-fairy notion of 'residential school denialism.'

'Airy-fairy' because it is defined differently by whoever is using it and because it represents an assault on Canada’s constitutionally protected freedom of speech.

Kimberly Murray

Kimberly Murray, BA, LL.B, IPC., Independent Special Interlocutor for Missing Children and Unmarked Graves and Burial Sites associated with Indian Residential Schools.

Tags

Recommended for you

(7) comments

YYC 007
YYC 007

There’s always someone who is the unlucky person with the title that they graduated at the bottom of their class. I think we have found her.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Our entire Liberano mafia establishment are Orwellian terrorists

Obey nothing they say

Comply with nothing they say

They are criminals

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

So True . . .

Murray is just another dimwit far-left apologist, covering for the legions of Ottawa Lawyers who have made Millions over the decades off the Indian Industry.

Imagine if the Natives had been just ignored in the first half of the 20th Century, their numbers would likely be miniscule today rather than close to 1 million.

Reality is . . . 1000s & 1000s of Native Children learned to read & write. Were then able to function in society, get a job and become productive citizens.

Growing up on the prairies I knew many who wanted nothing to do with the Res & the grievance gang.

Long past time this entire system was flushed . . . we have already invested well over a TRILLION $$$ and look at the mess . . . . kids dying from substance abuse, many do not have clean water . . . while the Govt focuses on the distant past.

Something is seriously sick in the Lieberal Party & Ottawa today!

Report Add Reply
RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

You can consider me a staunch 'denialist' until you show me physical proof that anomalies are in fact bodies - then determine actual cause of death, or foul play. Certainly, enough cash has been provided over the past 3 years? This ongoing tirade is not palatable in the least.

Report Add Reply
Jane V
Jane V

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
eldon628
eldon628

How is it stating the proven facts is denielism?

We are in Biblical end times where lies are truth and truth is a lie. Come Lord Jesus Come!

Report Add Reply
martina1
martina1

When asking questions is wrong and requesting concrete evidence to back up allegations is wrong then this country is in deep totalitarian doo-doo.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.