Opinion

RUBENSTEIN: Voting ‘no’ on question ten in the Alberta referendum means saying ‘no’ to the other nine, too

Federal power guarantees the province's nine ‘yes’ votes will mean absolutely nothing.
Alberta October 19 Referendum
Alberta October 19 ReferendumImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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October 19 Referendum
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