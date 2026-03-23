Opinion

RUBENSTEIN: What is Ottawa hiding? Inside the secret Musqueam Agreement, shaking BC land ownership

A covert federal deal may redefine control over Metro Vancouver — raising alarms about private property, legality, and accountability.
From left: Federal Fisheries Minister Joanne Thompson, Vancouver-Quadra MP Wade Grant (a Musqueam member), Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Rebecca Alty, and Musqueam Chief Wayne Sparrow sign rights and title agreement in Vancouver, Feb. 20, 2026.
From left: Federal Fisheries Minister Joanne Thompson, Vancouver-Quadra MP Wade Grant (a Musqueam member), Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Rebecca Alty, and Musqueam Chief Wayne Sparrow sign rights and title agreement in Vancouver, Feb. 20, 2026. Image courtesy of Musqueam Indian Band
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Ottawa
Bc
Vancouver
David Eby
British Columbia
Federal Government
West Coast
Opinion
Opinion Column
Musqueam Indian Band
Musqueam Agreement

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