Opinion

RUBENSTEIN: Who exactly is Randy Boissonault?

It's a matter of indigenous identity for federal cabinet minister 
A picture posted on Instagram by the Liberal Indigenous Caucus in 2016 includes MP Randy Boissonnault at top right. The accompanying caption read: "Proud to have elected the largest number of Indigenous MPs ever during the 2015 Federal Election"
A picture posted on Instagram by the Liberal Indigenous Caucus in 2016 includes MP Randy Boissonnault at top right. The accompanying caption read: "Proud to have elected the largest number of Indigenous MPs ever during the 2015 Federal Election"Liberal Party of Canada
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Randy Boissoneault
Global Health Imports Corporation
Stephen Anderson
Disputed indigenous heritage

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news