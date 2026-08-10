Opinion

RUBENSTEIN: Who owns Ottawa? An indigenous tribe thinks they do

Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg claims Aboriginal title to Parliament Hill and other major Ottawa landmarks, raising explosive questions about treaties, oral history, conquest, and modern property rights.
Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Rebecca Alty
Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Rebecca AltyImage courtesy of X
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