Opinion

RUBENSTEIN: Who owns Vancouver? The Musqueam Agreement and quiet redefinition of land title in Canada

With overlapping Indigenous claims and Supreme Court precedents reshaping property law, Ottawa’s latest recognition deal could trigger decades of legal and political conflict.
Musqueam Declaration
Musqueam DeclarationImage courtesy of Musqueam
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Indigenous
Opinion
Opinion Column
Crown-Indigenous Relations
Musqueam Indian Band Chief Wayne Sparrow
Musqueam
aboriginal title
Musqueam Indian Band

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news