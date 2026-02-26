Opinion

RUBENSTEIN: Will Bill C-9, the Combatting Hate Act, ever be enacted?

By stripping away the religious defence and expanding hate crime laws to “sacred sites,” the Combatting Hate Act risks turning faith and dissent into criminal acts of intimidation.
‘Sacred’ indigenous totem poles left on the ground to rot. The only fairly pristine historic ones are sequestered in the ‘white man’s’ museums around the world so they can be preserved for posterity.
‘Sacred’ indigenous totem poles left on the ground to rot. The only fairly pristine historic ones are sequestered in the ‘white man’s’ museums around the world so they can be preserved for posterity.Image courtesy of Parks Canada
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Indigenous
Federal Government
Denialism
Graves
Aboriginal
Opinion
Opinion Column
Combatting Hate Act
Bill C9
mass graves hoax

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news