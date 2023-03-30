Kids at Anglican church school

'Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus' is a line from an editorial by Francis Pharcellus Church titled, "Is There a Santa Claus?"

It appeared in the New York newspaper The Sun Sept. 21, 1897, and became one of the most famous editorials ever published. Written in response to a letter by eight-year-old Virginia O'Hanlon asking whether Santa Claus was real, the editorial became so popular over the years, The Sun began republishing it during the Christmas season, including every year from 1924 to 1950, when the paper ceased publication.

gordonpratt
The attack on scepticism goes like this: the accused murdered the bodies of their victims; the deniers murder the memory of them.

That argument is stolen from Peter Pan by J.M.Barrie: "Everytime a child says 'I don't believe in fairies' there is a little fairy somewhere that falls down dead."

mccann.wp
Show me the bodies.

