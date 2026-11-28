It has been 141 years since the Métis leader Louis Riel was hanged for treason. In 2023, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew’s government named Riel the province’s honorary first premier, inspiring a wave of celebration and condemnation. Riel may never be a unifying figure, but he is certainly still not an irrelevant one.Last week’s Louis Riel Day was no different from the three preceding it, with the same worthy debates about his legacy and impact on Canada, especially in the West. One thing is certain: Riel was a true man of history who shaped Canada in ways few others have. At the very least, he deserves respect for that.Riel has been a persistent inspiration for the arts here in Canada. There have been plays and films based on his life, like This Riel Business, a National Film Board documentary of a stage comedy about the rebellion. Cartoonist Chester Brown wrote and drew an award-winning graphic novel titled Louis Riel: A Comic-Strip Biography. You can buy paintings on wooden blocks that portray Riel as a rifle-wielding crow at farmers’ markets on British Columbia’s Gulf Islands.Historians have offered wildly different interpretations of Riel’s life, from Maggie Siggins’s warmly written Riel: A Life of Revolution to Tom Flanagan’s harsher Riel and the Rebellion: 1885 Reconsidered. There is very little middle ground between those who call Riel a traitor and those who maintain that he is a hero.Even for those in the former camp, it is worth noting that the debate over Riel’s life belongs to Old Canada, when the country’s internal divisions were far more familiar in a gloriously provincial fashion. English and French, Protestant and Catholic — all of these hark back to a different sort of country.Two episodes in Riel’s life made him the icon he is today. In 1870, he led an uprising of sorts against Hudson’s Bay Company rule in Red River, aimed at gaining leverage over Ottawa in the pending transfer of the land to Canada. He formed a provisional government, effectively at gunpoint, to ensure that the Métis themselves negotiated entry into Confederation..Riel helped compel the federal government to deal with the people of Red River and secured nominal protections for the language, education, and land rights of the Métis. It is not an exaggeration to call him the Father of Manitoba.If there are founding peoples of the Prairies, the Métis are among them, without question. They were there before Manitoba entered Confederation and played a critical role in the development of the Canadian West; Riel remains their most famous representative.The disputes over language and religion in the West were the same ones that defined Canada for much of its first century and beyond. Riel’s life and career captured both the instinctive antagonism between these groups and the potential for collaboration across them.During the movement to bring Red River and the surrounding area into Canada, Riel made a point of including an equal number of English speakers in the negotiations, despite their being a minority at the time. This did not prevent disputes and acrimony between the communities of Red River, but those tensions were far more intelligible. Riel’s country was one defined by peoples, languages, and religions, rather than the nebulous progressive “values” that define the official identity of modern Canada.Following his political exile shortly after Manitoba entered Confederation, Riel returned to Canada in 1884 to aid the Métis farther west, in what became Alberta and Saskatchewan.Riel’s faith played a far greater role in his second great episode than his many modern, progressive champions might imagine. In Louis ‘David’ Riel: Prophet of the New World, Tom Flanagan delves deeply into Riel’s religious imagination and eventual mania, describing how Riel came to believe that he was divinely ordained to create a new Rome in the North-West. Riel’s claims of a prophetic mission even alienated the Roman Catholic clergy.By this point, there can be no doubt that Riel was not entirely sound of mind. However, his ability to inspire people to take up arms against the Canadian government nevertheless sparked the last proper battles on Canadian soil.His revolt need not be endorsed, nor should his other controversial decisions, such as his insistence on executing Thomas Scott during the Red River revolt. His decision to lead an armed rebellion against the Canadian government in 1885 ended in disaster..Any memorial or commemoration of Riel that ignores his faults is an evasive half-truth. Nonetheless, Riel was the essential figure in the creation of Manitoba, and his actions in 1885 helped shape the Canadian West.Admiration for Riel is not necessary to recognize that he is one of the great men of Canada, and his achievements and failures speak for themselves. Those who insist that Sir John A. Macdonald should not be condemned and that his legacy deserves a nuanced, comprehensive assessment should apply the same standard to his nemesis in the West.Our national history has room for more than Macdonald, whose legacy, like Riel’s, will likely never command a consensus. That is not a bad thing. It is good that we have contentious reminders that the country did not begin in the 1980s and that, no matter how vigorously the current authorities try to distance us from our past, no one today can ever compare with the likes of Macdonald or Louis David Riel.Riel and Macdonald belong to a Canada that was contentious and often deeply divided. However, we must not treat it as a foreign or unfamiliar place, as many want it to be. The challenge for us in the modern country is to strengthen our consciousness of the past, and understand that we have a richer history than we are often permitted to realize. For those who reject Canada as what Yann Martel called “the greatest hotel on earth”, keeping the mental and cultural connections to what made us is one of the strongest tools in our arsenal.Whether Riel is considered Canada’s most flawed hero, or its most sympathetic traitor, it would be a tragedy if nobody is arguing about him at all in 100 years.