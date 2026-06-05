Opinion

RUSS: Do Eby and the NDP want DRIPA to wreck BC?

The BC NDP promised reconciliation and investment confidence. It delivered legal confusion, weakened property rights, and led to the government losing control of its own authority.
BC NDP MLA Joan Phillip stands with her husband, Stewart, the Grand Chief of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs. The Syilx Okanagan Chiefs Executive Council said they stand with MLA Phillip against the provincial government suspending or amending DRIPA.
BC NDP MLA Joan Phillip stands with her husband, Stewart, the Grand Chief of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs. The Syilx Okanagan Chiefs Executive Council said they stand with MLA Phillip against the provincial government suspending or amending DRIPA.Emelie Peacock / Hope Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
David Eby
British Columbia
Investment
Bc Ndp
Opinion
Private Property
Opinion Column
DRIPA
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news