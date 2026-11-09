Opinion

RUSS: The West Coast stands apart from the West

The Rocky Mountains are more than a physical barrier — they divide two fundamentally different political realities in the Canadian West.
From left, Richard McBride, W.A.C. Bennett and Henry Wise Wood illustrate the distinct political histories of British Columbia and Alberta.
From left, Richard McBride, W.A.C. Bennett and Henry Wise Wood illustrate the distinct political histories of British Columbia and Alberta.Image courtesy of AI
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Bc
Alberta
Saskatchewan
Ndp
West Coast
Bc Liberals
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Social Credit Party
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