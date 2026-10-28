Opinion

RUSS: Vancouver’s leftist council is on a collision course with BC’s new Conservative government

The city's hard-left shift is about to crash into a provincial government demanding tougher policing and an end to open drug policies.
Vancouver City Hall and BC’s new Conservative government pull in opposite directions on policing and drug policy.
Vancouver City Hall and BC’s new Conservative government pull in opposite directions on policing and drug policy.Image courtesy of AI
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bc
Vancouver
Drug Use
Policing
Bc Conservatives
Vancouver City Council
Opinion
Opinion Column
far left
defund police
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news