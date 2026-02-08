Opinion

RUSS: Why can't the BC NDP embrace the whole resource sector, not just its favourites?

The result has been delays, stagnation, job losses, and a crippling effect on the province’s resource economy.
Premier David Eby
Premier David EbyPhoto: Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bc
Bcpoli
British Columbia
Bc Ndp
Opinion
Opinion Column
Premier David Eby
resource sector

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news