Opinion

SHAW: Canada is one of the most desired countries on Earth — so why are we told it's systemically racist?

Grievance narratives generate funding, shape policy, and justify mass immigration. But a country that the whole world is desperate to enter cannot also be a country of systemic oppression.
Newly arrived immigrants to Canada.
Newly arrived immigrants to Canada. Image courtesy of Twitter/X
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Canada
Immigration
Systemic Racism
Opinion
Opinion Column

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