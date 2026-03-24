Opinion

SHAW: Canada’s Christian roots are being erased and no one is stopping it

As faith is pushed out of public life, from Parliament debates to burned churches, Canada risks forgetting the very foundation it was built on.
Church
ChurchImage courtesy of Jordan Graff via Unsplash
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Canada
Shaw
Christianity
Opinion
Opinion Column

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